ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after two people were found dead inside a business Friday night in Williamston.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Shamacus Tyrel Adams with two counts of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, authorities responded to Los Amigos Auto Sales located at the 4800 block of U.S. 29 after 7 p.m.

Deputies were called to the business after the business owner did not show up for a sale.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office found two people inside the business deceased.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Ernesto and Kevin Blanco.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were father and son.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and located the suspect in Greenville later that evening.

Adams was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.