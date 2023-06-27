OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Upstate mothers have filed a lawsuit after two teenagers said in they were held at gunpoint after turning around in a fire chief’s driveway.

The incident started on August 29, 2022, and went from Anderson County into Oconee County. Along with a lawsuit being filed, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened an investigation into the situation, after investigators said the Sheriff received an anonymous letter asking him to review the case.

Townville Fire Chief, Billy McAdams, admitted to pointing a gun at two people after they turned into his driveway in August of last year.

A lawsuit has been filed accusing McAdams, and his son, Wyatt, of Assault, False Imprisonment, and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

The lawsuit states two teens were driving along Fairplay Road in Anderson County when they realized they needed to turn around.

The two teens said they waived as they did their U-turn, but then started being followed. McAdams admitted to pursuing the vehicle for around 15 minutes.

911 calls show confusion

In 911 calls released by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the young driver describes being followed by two pickups.

“They’re yelling and trying to run us off the road. All we did, was we just made a quick, little turn-around in their yard. Gave them a wave, because they were in their garage, as we went by. They’ve just been chasing us ever since,” said the juvenile.

The incident report states that McAdams had boxed the vehicle in on Pointe Wildwood Drive and brought out a gun.

“They are making us get out of our car with guns. They’re making us get on the ground ma’am, I’m sorry, we’re getting on the ground,” said the teenager while on the phone with 911.

During the incident, both parties were speaking to dispatch, and dispatch for Anderson and Oconee Counties were speaking to one another.

In the incident report, McAdams said he believed the vehicle might have been involved in a burglary on his property since he had been experiencing a lot of thefts.

Once he realized how young the two people were, he stated he put his firearm away and talked to them.

McAdams had a conversation with the 911 operator.

“Billy… Listen, listen, can you get in your vehicle as well, and just not talk to him and separate yourself from them? We’ve got people headed that way, okay?” said the operator.

“That’s fine, I’m good now, I’m good now, I’m good now,” stated McAdams on the phone.

Mothers want jury trial

7NEWS reached out to the lawyers representing the mothers and they said they are unable to comment on the case, right now.

A statement released by one of McAdam’s lawyers, Amanda Bradley, states:

“First and foremost, Mr. McAdams is extremely concerned about the situation and is committed to addressing any allegations with the utmost sincerity and cooperation. We believe a complete picture of all the facts will validate our client’s position and are confident in the ability of the legal system to deliver justice.”

The Sheriff’s Office said after the Sheriff reviewed the case, for the first time due to the high number of reports they have yearly, he had concerns and asked their criminal investigations unit to follow up.

The lawsuit, filed by the mothers, asks for a jury trial, and reimbursement for attorney costs and fees and damages determined by the court.

For more on the complaint, click here.

For McAdam’s response to the lawsuit, click here.

