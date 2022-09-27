SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Twenty-one arrests were announced Tuesday in the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history, according to SLED.

Joel Hosch-Cahcart of Salisbury, Kendrick Connor of Statesville, and Keith Dawkins of Gastonia were three of the 21 arrested.

305 dogs were rescued over the weekend as part of a widespread dogfighting investigation in South Carolina.

The others arrested were:

John McDaniel III

Dominique Berry

Nevin Austin II

Damien Daniels

Tevin Joyner

Orlando Collette

Brett Carter

Tyderick Thompson

Roshell Brown

Brandon Peoples

Julian Robinson

Andrew Bryant Jr.

Tyrus Dow

Charles Palmer

Rashad Brown

John Arthur

Joverek McClary

Gary Ervin

Records show that sixty federal and state law enforcement took part in the operation, and nearly two dozen warrants were served.

“To force dogs to fight, often to the death, for the enjoyment of others is not only a federal crime, it is also cruel, sadistic, and can create a haven for other illicit activities involving drugs and firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs.

Officials said 275 of the 305 dogs rescued were believed to have been involved in dogfighting, and 30 guns were also seized during the operations, as was $40,000 in cash.

“This operation was only a success because multiple agencies made up of dedicated

professionals worked tirelessly for justice,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel.