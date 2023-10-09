MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a jam-packed 10 days, the 24th Annual Myrtle Beach Bike Rally closed out another successful year on Sunday.

The fall rally attracted hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts to Myrtle Beach and Grand Strand. While some vendors were packing up on Sunday, some people still came in and out to enjoy one last day.

The rally spans more than 50 miles along the Grand Strand coast, and for the past 24 years, the event has brought thousands of people to Myrtle Beach, making it a lucrative event for businesses like SBB.

“And the tourists come in, and they spend a lot of money on the beach, which is great for all the business,” Bill Barber said. “We all need this right before we go into the winter season. And it’s good for the economy.”

Fall rally a fan favorite

Vendors filled the parking lots along the streets in Murrells Inlet. One vendor, George Merced, said that while he attends many events across the country, Myrtle Beach is his favorite, as he’s been coming to the bike rally for the past seven years.

“The locals all come out full force. Also, the bikers from all over the United States showed up,” Merced said. “Spring is always wonderful, but fall is decent. And this ended up being a record-breaking bike week for us personally since I’ve had the business for 14th rallies here.”

SBB, one of the biker-friendly bars in Murrells Inlet said this year was similar to last. Each year they hope for more, but are happy with the turnout they had.

“Yeah, the numbers are pretty close. Everything’s pretty close and the weather cooperated,” Barber said. “And, you know, in the spring, the rally is going to be 84 years old and it’s, you know, it’s got a life of its own. The fall rally is only 24 years old, and it’s growing and slowly getting better and better and better.”

Business owners, vendors and bikers all said this bike rally is a reunion and they look forward to coming back year after year.

After this year’s turnout, vendors and businesses said they’re always striving for more and look forward to the spring to do it all over again.