NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a 59-foot push tug boat that sank Tuesday night three miles off the coast of North Myrtle Beach, officials said on Twitter.

Officials said the vessel has about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board. Three crew members were rescued by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Coast Guard said on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that the vessel was currently in 30 feet of water. Crews are investigating to determine if there is a specific navigational hazard.

There were no reports of shoreline impacts and salvage efforts are ongoing, according to officials.