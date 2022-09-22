SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 7:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Pine Street.

According to deputies, a young child gained access to a gun, resulting in the accidental shooting of the child’s mother.

The coroner’s office identified the mother as Cora Lyn Bush, 33, who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following the shooting.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation remains active.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a correction to the spelling of the victim’s name.)