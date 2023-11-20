CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Four people were killed early Saturday when a vehicle veered off a narrow South Carolina road and crashed into a tree known locally as “The Widowmaker,” police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on James Island in southeastern South Carolina, according to media reports.

The four passengers in a Cadillac SUV were not wearing seat belts and died after being ejected from the vehicle, police said. They were not immediately identified.

The driver also was not wearing a seat belt but was not ejected. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

An investigation was underway but there was no indication another vehicle was involved, police said. No criminal charges have been filed.

The crash occurred south of James Island County Park on a narrow, two-lane road surrounded by trees, including one known as “The Widowmaker.” That tree stands just off the road at the beginning of a bend for vehicles traveling south, according to media reports. The speed limit is 40 mph (64 kph).

The tree is covered in reflectors as well as a sign that reads, “The Widowmaker,” The State reports.