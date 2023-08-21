SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Forty-three people have been killed in our South Carolina viewing area counties during 2023, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Each county, along with their respective fatality count, can be seen below:

York County | 22 deaths

| 22 deaths Chester County | Seven deaths

| Seven deaths Lancaster County | Seven deaths

| Seven deaths Chesterfield County | Seven deaths

Six hundred and thirty-six (636) traffic fatalities have been reported by SCDPS in 2023; officials say S.C. Highway Patrol investigated 526 of those deaths.

The entire list, which includes each county and its death count, can be seen below:

Fatality Count (1) (Courtesy: SCDPS) Fatality Count (2) (Courtesy: SCDPS)

Data in the above charts range from Jan. 1, 2023, to Aug. 20, 2023.