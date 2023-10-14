BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.
The following items were seized during the search:
- 5 pounds of fentanyl
- 1.47 pounds of methamphetamine
- 2.15 pounds of Heroin
- Approximately 2500 miscellaneous pills
- 31.6 grams of cocaine
- Suboxone 88 dosage units
- Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun
- numerous cellular devices
- numerous items of drug paraphernalia
Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
Five people were arrested and charged with the following:
Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:
- trafficking fentanyl (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)
- trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)
- trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)
- trafficking cocaine
- conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III (x2)
Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:
- trafficking fentanyl
- conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- trafficking heroin/opium
- conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- trafficking methamphetamine
- conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- trafficking cocaine
- conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:
- trafficking fentanyl (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)
- trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)
- trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
- conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)
- trafficking cocaine
- conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III (x2)
Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:
- trafficking heroin/opium
- conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- trafficking methamphetamine
- conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- trafficking cocaine
- conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:
- trafficking heroin/opium
- conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- trafficking methamphetamine
- conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- trafficking cocaine
- conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSDschedule III
This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.