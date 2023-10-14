BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.

The following items were seized during the search:

5 pounds of fentanyl

1.47 pounds of methamphetamine

2.15 pounds of Heroin

Approximately 2500 miscellaneous pills

31.6 grams of cocaine

Suboxone 88 dosage units

Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun

numerous cellular devices

numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

Five people were arrested and charged with the following:

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

trafficking fentanyl (x2)

conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)

trafficking heroin/opium (x2)

conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)

trafficking methamphetamine (x2)

conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)

trafficking cocaine

conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III (x2)

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

trafficking fentanyl

conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

trafficking heroin/opium

conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

trafficking methamphetamine

conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

trafficking cocaine

conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

trafficking fentanyl (x2)

conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)

trafficking heroin/opium (x2)

conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)

trafficking methamphetamine (x2)

conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)

trafficking cocaine

conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III (x2)

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

trafficking heroin/opium

conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

trafficking methamphetamine

conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

trafficking cocaine

conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

trafficking heroin/opium

conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

trafficking methamphetamine

conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

trafficking cocaine

conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSDschedule III

This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.