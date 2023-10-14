BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and five people were arrested following a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed three search warrants at an apartment on Eastview Circle and Hendersonville Road and a storage unit at 311 Sardis Road.

The following items were seized during the search:

  • 5 pounds of fentanyl
  • 1.47 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 2.15 pounds of Heroin
  • Approximately 2500 miscellaneous pills
  • 31.6 grams of cocaine
  • Suboxone 88 dosage units
  • Taurus Semi-Automatic handgun
  • numerous cellular devices
  • numerous items of drug paraphernalia
    Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
    Drugs seized in Buncombe County. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Following the search, 59 criminal charges were filed against a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.

Five people were arrested and charged with the following:

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

  • trafficking fentanyl (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)
  • trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)
  • trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)
  • trafficking cocaine
  • conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III (x2)

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

  • trafficking fentanyl
  • conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • trafficking heroin/opium
  • conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • trafficking cocaine
  • conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

  • trafficking fentanyl (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick fentanyl (x2)
  • trafficking heroin/opium (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium (x2)
  • trafficking methamphetamine (x2)
  • conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine (x2)
  • trafficking cocaine
  • conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III (x2)

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

  • trafficking heroin/opium
  • conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • trafficking cocaine
  • conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

  • trafficking heroin/opium
  • conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • trafficking cocaine
  • conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSDschedule III

This was the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Buncombe County.