SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The clock is ticking for emergency organizations across South Carolina to snag up to $20,000 for essential equipment, life-saving technology, and training to aid in their response during a major weather event.

The Duke Energy Foundation announced this week that it’s kicking off the second year of its $500,000 microgrant program.

This grant program invests in emergency preparedness organizations across South Carolina to increase their resiliency to major weather events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment, and training, officials said.

South Carolina nonprofits and governmental agencies are eligible to apply and may request funds up to $20,000.

Better hurry though. The application process is open now through April 5.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to:

Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life

Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios

Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios

Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather

Community storm preparedness training, materials, kits, or shelters

Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather

In 2022, Duke Energy said it provided microgrants to 34 nonprofits and local agencies across the Palmetto State.