MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Six people have been arrested for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Marlboro County, deputies said.
The arrests during a special operation on Tuesday follow a monthslong investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The six arrested and the charges they face are:
- Charles Edward McArthur “Duke,” 51 of Bennettsville, three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Ricky Lee Allen, 61, of Bennettsville, distribution of Oxycodone
- Willie Graves Sr., 72, of Bennettsville, two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth
- Davon Jamar Gurley “DJ,” 32, of Bennettsville, distribution of crack cocaine.
- Cari Nicole Lowery, 31, of Bennettsville, distribution of crack cocaine
- Marcus Chermaine Johnson, 26 of Bennettsville, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
Johnson was also wanted by Scotland County at the time of his arrest for kidnapping and strangulation, the sheriff’s office said.
All of the suspects were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await bond hearings.