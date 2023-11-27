ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported that a child had died following a hunting accident Friday morning.

SCDNR has confirmed on their social media that the 6-year-old was accidentally shot in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County line.

Through investigation, SCDNR says the boy was in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.

Investigators with SCDNR are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

This case remains open and ongoing.