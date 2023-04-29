QUEEN CITY NEWS – 11 people were injured including nine gunshot wound victims in a late-night incident involving high school students at a park in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on Beckman Road. It was determined that a large group of juveniles that had since dispersed had been at a park, and dozens of shell casings were observed. A vehicle was observed attempting to flee the scene but ultimately pulled over and the 19-year-old driver and the passenger were both arrested and face multiple charges including unlawful carry of a gun and drug possession.

During this sequence, multiple gunshot wound victims were reported arriving at various area medical centers, according to the sheriff’s report.

In total, 11 victims including nine gunshot wound victims ranging from ages 16-20 were reported. The injury status of those victims are unknown at this time.

Deputies said the gathering was not a sponsored event at this park and involved students from various high schools in the area.