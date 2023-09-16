COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and state prosecutors filed a response Friday to a motion by Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorneys calling for a new murder trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tampered with the jury during the weeks-long trial. Murdaugh was ultimately found guilty of killing his wife and youngest son. He was sentenced to life in prison.

After the motion was filed, AG Wilson called on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an objective investigation into the allegations.

In the five-page response, the Attorney General’s office claims that Murdaugh’s request is procedurally defective,” saying Murdaugh is required to provide relevant information such as how he became aware of the alleged jury tampering.

The Attorney General’s office is requesting the appellate court dismiss the motion and grant Murdaugh 10 days to correct the procedural effect and disclose when and how he first learned of the alleged jury tampering.

Should the case move forward, the AG’s office urged Judge Clifton Newman to “consider the credibility of the claims in light of the significant factual disputes which undermine the credibility of the claims.”

Attorney Dick Harpootlian said last week they hope to receive approval for a hearing to investigate these allegations, possibly by the end of the month.