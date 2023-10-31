All Posts

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.

Following a six-week double-murder trial earlier this year, a jury found the disgraced attorney guilty of killing Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Filed Friday in Colleton County, the motion alleges the Clerk of Court tampered with the jury that found him guilty of the murders.

“Specifically, during trial the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, instructed jurors not to be ‘misled’ by evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh’s defense,” the motion reads. “She told jurors not to be ‘fooled by’ Mr. Murdaugh’s testimony in his own defense.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the claims back in September.

Murdaugh is asking for an evidentiary hearing to present the evidence cited in the motion.

“When those facts are proven, the Court must grant a new trial,” it adds.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh still faces more than 100 state and federal charges for financial crimes.