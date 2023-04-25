Alex Murdaugh is taken to the Colleton County Courthouse for sentencing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced additional charges against former Hampton County lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

A State Grand Jury indicted Murdaugh for two counts of tax evasion out of Colleton County. According to Wilson, Murdaugh failed to report $2,113,067 of “income earned through illegal acts” in 2020 and 2021.

His failure to report the funds cost the state $132,572, Wilson said.

This is the second round of tax evasion charges for Murdaugh, who was previously indicted on multiple charges out of Hampton County for failing to report $6,954,639 of “income earned through illegal acts” between 2011 and 2019.

In total, Murdaugh failed to report nearly $10 million.

Murdaugh has also been indicted on numerous charges for defrauding former law clients and partners out of $8,789,447.

The State Grand Jury has issued 20 indictments total against Murdaugh containing 101 charges.

In March, Murdaugh was found guilty by a Colleton County jury of murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son, Paul. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

Murdaugh could go to trial for the financial crimes as early as this summer.