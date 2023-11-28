BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Former attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years in prison during a hearing held Tuesday morning.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 counts — including money laundering, breach of trust, and financial fraud — as part of a plea agreement reached by his defense attorneys and state prosecutors last week.

“I agree that I wrongly took all of that money, your honor, and did all of those crimes,” Murdaugh told Newman at a hearing earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Newman accepted the negotiated 27-year sentence. Murdaugh will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence which is 22.5 years.

It was also the first time some of Murdaugh’s 18 victims had the opportunity to speak directly to the once-prominent attorney, now wearing an orange jumpsuit, who promised to help his clients then stole most, if not all, of what he won for them.

One of his victims was the family of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaughs’ longtime family housekeeper who died in 2018 following an alleged trip-and-fall accident at the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home.

As result, Murdaugh secured a $4 million insurance settlement which was intended to go to Satterfield’s sons. Instead, Murdaugh stole the money for himself.

“I really don’t have the words. You lied, you cheated, you stole,” Tony Satterfield, Gloria’s son, said in court Tuesday, adding that he has forgiven Murdaugh. “I want you to know that I forgive you. I will pray for you every day.”

Victim Tony Satterfield addresses the court during Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing for stealing from 18 clients, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Beaufort, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Another victim, Jordan Jinks, fought back tears as he addressed his childhood friend, Murdaugh.

Jinks went to Murdaugh after he hurt his neck when someone rear-ended his car and later incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. Jinks paid the bills in advance, having been assured by Murdaugh that he would obtain a settlement to pay him back. Murdaugh got the money, but kept it himself, financially ruining his friend.

“I’m not crying because of what he stole from me. I’m crying for what he did to everybody in this suit,” Jinks said. “What kind of animal are you?…The money you stole from me you could have asked me for and I would have gave it to you because that’s how I felt about you and your family.”

During the hearing, Murdaugh also gave lengthy remarks, apologizing individually to each of his victims, their families, and his own family. He was visibly emotional at times, unable to speak through the tears as he acknowledged his wrongdoings.

“I want each of you who spoke to know I listened to you. I heard you. Your pain and hurt is palpable,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh is already serving a life term without parole after he was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021. Murdaugh adamantly denies killing his wife and son. His lawyers are seeking a new trial, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.