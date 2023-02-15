WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – The lead investigator in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh took the stand Wednesday.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Agent David Owen talked about the investigation and the final interview Alex Murdaugh had done with law enforcement.

That interview was conducted about two months after Maggie and Paul were shot and killed in June 2021. Murdaugh is charged with murdering his son and wife. He and his attorneys deny he had anything to do with their deaths.

During the recorded conversation with Special Agent Owen, Murdaugh was confronted about inconsistencies in his statements with law enforcement, he was told about evidence investigators had found, and asked point-blank if he committed the murders.

In the hours-long interview, Murdaugh asked if he was a suspect. Special Agent Owen said, “I have to go where the evidence and the facts take me, and I don’t have anything that points to anyone else at this time.

During questioning from Murdaugh’s defense team, Owen admitted he told the Colleton County grand jury that indicted Murdaugh on the murder charges in 2022 incorrect information about Murdaugh’s t-shirt collected the night of the murders.

He also told the Grand Jury several shotguns in the house were loaded with two different sizes of pellets like the murder weapon. That weapon has not been located.

The trial resumes at 9:30 Thursday morning.