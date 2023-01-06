IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBY’S – An Arby’s restaurant in Elizabethtown, Ky. (Kirk Schlea/AP Images for Arby’s).

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Arby’s franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.

According to the Department of Labor, investigators found that Newberry Restaurant Group Inc., the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina, allowed 65 minor-aged employees to work more than allotted.

Those locations included Greenville, Laurens, Seneca, Walhalla, Newberry, Columbia, Orangeburg, and Piedmont.

Arby’s allowed 14-and 15-year-old employees to work more than three hours on a school day, past 7 p.m. on school nights, and past 9 p.m. after Labor Day, the Department of Labor said. All of those are in direct violation of child labor hours of work regulations in the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department assessed $47,710 in penalties to address the child labor violations