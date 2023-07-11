YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect is wanted on stalking charges out of York, South Carolina, according to the police department.

Devionne McClain, 43, was identified as the person sought.

Devionne McClain (Courtesy: York Police Department)

Police say McClain has a violent history, knows he is wanted, and is actively evading police to avoid being caught.

According to authorities, McClain is known to drive a black Cadillac Escalade or Harley Davidson Motorcycle; his last known residence was in Barron Park inside the City of York.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

With any information, officials urge you to contact Crimestoppers at (877)-409-4321.