HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The ashes of a former employee at the Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery that were stolen during a burglary in July have not been recovered, according to an employee with the restaurant.

The ashes, along with a safe containing between $3,000 and $5,000 were stolen in the burglary, according to an Horry County police report.

Horry County police arrested a man allegedly involved in the burglary, along with several other burglaries at Grand Strand restaurants on July 19.

An employee told News13 on Thursday when asked if police are still searching, “I hope so, but I was told a search warrant of the property yielded nothing.”