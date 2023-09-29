SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located Georgia fugitive, George Curtis.

Authorities say he was at the Extended Stay off of Kinley Road in Irmo, South Carolina.

Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Child Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and two counts of Child Molestation.

During the arrest, authorities say Curtis opened fire on task force members, and during the shootout, two Deputy U.S. Marshals were wounded.

Both deputies are in stable condition and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SLED has taken over the scene and is investigating the Officer Involved Shooting.