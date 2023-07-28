Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from an Orangeburg convenience store on July 28. (Provided)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A search is underway after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped from a convenience store in Orangeburg on Friday morning.

Darlene Baker was reportedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Edisto Drive around 1 a.m. on July 28, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Baker is described as a 5’7″ white female weighing 135 pounds with a tattoo of the word “turtle” and an arrow on her neck.

Officials said Baker, who may also go by Darlene Locklear, was “taken against her will” in a 2006-2017 white Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle reportedly has a factory spoiler and may have Virginia temporary tags or North Carolina tags.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white 2006-2016 Chevrolet Impala. This is a stock image, NOT the actual vehicle.

The suspect, who deputies said is known to the person who reported the kidnapping as “Chris,” is described as a 29 to 30-year-old white male that is 5’9″ tall and weighs 135-140 pounds.

“Chris” is also described as having thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. Authorities said he may have family in the Glover Street area.

Anyone with information on “Chris” or Baker’s whereabouts should contact Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or TIPS411 by texting keyword ODPS 847411 and a space and then type your tip information and hit send.