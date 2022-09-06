MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog owners must clean up after their pets. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Dogs and bicycles will also be allowed on the boardwalk at any time of day. The same leash requirements apply. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, dogs and bikes are allowed on the boardwalk only between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Also starting Tuesday, tents and canopies are allowed on the beach as long as they’re smaller than 12 feet by 12 feet, according to the rules.

The full list of beach laws and regulations can be found on the City of Myrtle Beach website.