ROUND O, S.C. (WCBD) – A toddler was severely injured Sunday after being mauled by several dogs at a home off Riva Ridge Lane, according to emergency crews in Colleton County.

Witnesses told officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue that the dogs – several pit bulls – entered the yard and attacked the 2-year-old boy.

The child suffered multiple lacerations.

He was initially treated at the scene before being taken to the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services are investigating the incident.

There is no word on the boy’s condition.