SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boy who fell from a golf cart was accidentally struck and killed on Saturday evening, according to the coroner’s office.

The 6-year-old was a passenger on the golf cart when Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the child fell from the vehicle while on North Creek Drive in Summerville.

Coroner Hartwell said his office was contacted by a nearby hospital regarding the child’s death just before 7:00 p.m.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.