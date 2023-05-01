FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What was supposed to be the best night of Samantha Miller and her new husband Aric Hutchinson’s life quickly turned to the worst.

The 34-year-old bride was killed in a golf cart crash on the way home from her wedding in Folly Beach Friday night.

She was sitting next to Hutchinson in the back of the cart, and her brother-in-law and nephew were in the front seat.

Charleston County law enforcement said 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski rear-ended the golf cart going 65 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone. Court documents revealed Miller died on the scene.

Hutchinson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one of the other two family members in the golf cart also suffered severe injuries.

Komoroski was not injured.

Mandi Jenkins, Miller’s sister, said that just moments before she was killed, the bride told the groom that she never wanted the day to end.

“I’ve never seen my sister look so beautiful and so happy,” said sister Mandi Jenkins. “The sirens started, and the sirens kept going, and the sirens didn’t stop. My mom said, ‘Something happened to Sam,’ not knowing anything.”

Unfortunately, her mother’s intuition was right.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide. Court documents showed Komoroski admitted to having a beer and a tequila drink about an hour before the crash and told officers that “on a scale of 1 being completely sober and 10 being the most impaired, she stated she was at an 8.”

She refused to take a field sobriety test, but a court-ordered blood sample was sent to SLED. The results have not yet been released.

“34 wants to be a mom, and she can’t,” said Jenkins. “My sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision.”

In a statement sent to Queen City News, Miller’s family also said:

“Sam Miller was pure love. There isn’t and won’t be another person on this planet that shined the way she did. She was loud. Not with her voice but with her heart. She could make anyone, anywhere, smile ear to ear, probably with a vulgar joke. She made the uncomfortable comfortable and brought peace, confidence, and laughter to everyone around her. Love at first sight wasn’t just possible with her; it was a given. Her smile would make you fall in love in an instant. She was the one person everyone knew would never ever give up on them. She was unbelievably special.”

Jenkins has set up a donation link in honor of her sister.