PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pageland business owner said thieves tried to take off with four guns in a burglary and robbery caught on camera.

Police say the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Sportman’s Paradise along West McGregor Street.

Surveillance video showed three suspects throwing a rock to gain access to the store, with one of the suspects removing guns over the course of a few minutes.

The suspects attempted to get away as police were arriving. Video (below) showed police arriving at the scene and two suspects running away, with one suspect stuck in a metal overlay on the window.

Police removed the suspect, identified as a juvenile who will be charged as an adult in this case.

Police were able to recover three of the four guns that were stolen. The remaining firearm, an AR-style shotgun, has yet to be recovered.

Brandon Price, the owner of Sportsman’s Paradise, spoke with Queen City News on Wednesday about the theft and the juvenile’s charges, noting that the suspects in the case should all face a stiffer penalty.

“The offender that was taken into custody bonded out on a $15,000 bond,” said Price.

Police confirmed that the suspect is familiar to them.

This incident comes as South Carolina lawmakers are working on a bill that would address similar incidents, specifically, those who commit violent offenses and another violent crime while out on bond. As of this week, the legislation is still in limbo between the State House and State Senate, with no sign yet of it reaching the desk of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Police said they are still looking for the two others involved in Monday morning’s incident.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered by Sportsman’s Paradise for information leading to an arrest.