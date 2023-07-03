COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating an incident on Folly Creek Lane that left six people dead and one critically injured.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a house fire around 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Green Pond.

Upon arrival, CCSO found six people dead and one in critical condition.

The surviving victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation led CCSO to arrest Ryan Lenard Manigo (33) for the attempted murder of the surviving victim.

Reports say additional charges are pending the victim’s identification and autopsy results.

Manigo is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

“Today’s events that occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic,” Hiram Davis, a spokesperson for the family, said.

On behalf of the family, Davis thanked local and state law enforcement agencies for their response and compassion following the incident.

Davis stressed that the motive behind the incident is unknown, but staying vigilant in the community is key.

“We should always be vigilant. We should always have an eye on our surroundings,” Davis said.

The incident remains under investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Team.

CCSO asks anyone with information to call 843-549-2211.