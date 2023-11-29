CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, he said on social media.

McCall, who was a standout at Indian Trail, is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. His illustrious career with the Chanticleers includes a top-15 finish at No. 14 at the end of the 2020 season, a year in which the Chanticleers went 11-1.

McCall, who started his Coastal Carolina career in 2019, has thrown for 88 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. He previously entered the portal last year following head coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure before ultimately returning to the Chanticleers.

McCall threw for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before an injury against Arkansas State effectively ended his season. He ranks second in Coastal Carolina history in all-time passing yards and first in passing touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Guest and running back C.J. Beasley have both entered the transfer portal, according to their social media.

