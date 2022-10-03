JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.

And while the severe weather put the historic Angel Oak to the test, its survival is a true mark of resiliency.

Charleston city leaders call the Angel Oak a “Lowcountry treasure” with a history dating back 400-500 years.

Located on Johns Island, the tree measures 66.5 feet tall and 28 feet in circumference.

The City of Charleston says that city arborists surveyed the Angel Oak Tree for storm damage on Sunday. “The famous Angel Oak has proven her resilience once again,” city officials said.

The city reported no damage to the iconic tree.