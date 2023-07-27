KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was killed in a collision involving a tractor-trailer this week, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Crews responded to 911 calls regarding the incident around 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, near Lockhart and Providence roads in Kershaw County.

Trayvon Corbett, 24, of Charlotte, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An initial investigation revealed Corbett was driving a van that failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the coroner’s report.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.