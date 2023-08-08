CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Probably over the last couple of years, it has been a new arrest, at least monthly,” said 6th Circuit Solicitor Candice Lively.

She’s pushing for stricter punishment for people who expose children to fentanyl.

“A lot of times, they originally get charged with something other than fentanyl because we don’t know that it was pressed in the pill,” she explained. “I’ve even had cases where children were living in the home, or someone gets arrested for drugs that ended up being fentanyl.”

Lively noticed the need for the law after trying a Chester County woman who left fentanyl around her 11-month-old baby. Officials say the woman, identified as 34-year-old Joyce Stover, used the drug, leaving her child alone.

The baby died after ingesting a lethal amount of fentanyl; Stover was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

“It was tough because I wanted to make sure the jury understands that even though this was a child who didn’t have, like, marks on her from being, you know, like physically abused, it was just as dangerous. It was still neglect,” she said. “The fact that this child got her hands on or her mouth on a spoon that had a lethal amount of fentanyl on it. And that and that’s why it was hard.”

Governor Henry McMaster signed a fentanyl trafficking bill giving stricter penalties for having four or more grams of the drug.

But, there is no law for exposing children to fentanyl — however, there is one for methamphetamine.

“We know meth. It was bad because it’s toxic, but fentanyl kills,” Lively said. “So these children don’t know what they’re putting in their mouths. So I think that another thing we need to do is just go that next step, make it an additional offense to where someone who exposes children to sentinel then can be charged with this additional offense.”,

Lively hopes to have a senator introduce legislation at the next General Assembly. She says there’s no better time to ensure all children are safe from drugs.

“I can’t imagine why fentanyl would not automatically be something where we want to say this needs to happen as well,” she said. “Basically, allowing your child to put their hands on fentanyl is like giving them a loaded gun. I mean, it’s deadly.”