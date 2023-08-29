CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation regarding the distribution of fentanyl and meth around Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander Wright, 32, was apprehended on Aug. 11, 2023, and is being held in the Chester County Detention Center under the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Stop for a Blue Light

Latoya Chisholm, 34, was apprehended on Aug. 29, 2023, and is being held at the Chester County Detention Center under the following charges:

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Alexander Wright (left) & Latoya Danielle Chisholm (right) (Courtesy: Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they executed search warrants at homes on M.L.K. Memorial Drive and Saluda Street on Aug. 29, 2023, which led to the meth charges against Wright and Chisholm.

The search warrants were related to an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office, FBI, HSI, and DEU involving the illegal trafficking and distribution of fentanyl and meth by ‘multiple individuals,’ reports stated.

Authorities advised this remains an ongoing investigation, and other individuals may be charged soon.