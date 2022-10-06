CHESTER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina has three types of gambling: lottery, raffle, and bingo.

The state handles the lottery, but nonprofits can run raffles and bingo with a license.

It took about eight months for the nonprofit organization, Cures for Chester to get their license, but once they got it, they got the ball rolling, well, bingo balls, that is.

On Thursdays inside the Chester Event Center, you can test your luck in a bingo game. For the last four months, this is the place you can find fun and fellowship and regulars in the hall.

Danny Spears and her younger sister Barbara Ervin have been going since it started.

“Look, my grandkids they play football, and it’s on Thursday, so they stay mad at me; I’m like, ‘baby do they have a bingo section there because I promise you if it’s not there, I’m going to be at bingo,'” Spears said.

Their family holds a monthly bingo game, they’ll pick a Saturday, and everyone will meet up for the fun, complete with prizes.

But now, with markers and boards in hand, the sisters attend a weekly game with about 30 other people.

Co-organizer Ken Lebbons says they wanted to give people something to do in the city.

“And I mean on Thursdays, it’s nothing to do, it’s nothing to do literally just to get out of the house. We don’t have any movies, no bowling alley, nothing,” the sisters said.

“This is an old bank, and we lease it, and we rebuilt it over the last three years to be a low-cost event center, and it’s booked all the time. But on Thursday nights, it’s bingo time,” Lebbons said.

Players pay $13 for 15 bingo games, with the payouts between $15 and $400.

Lebbons says it wasn’t easy; in South Carolina, there are specific reports to submit, and nonprofits even need a voucher from the revenue department to buy a particular type of bingo paper.

But he says, in the end, it was all worth it.

“There’s nothing between here and Rock Hill,” he said. “Rock hill has a couple of bingo halls, and there’s American legions; there’s one in Fort Mill and one in Rock Hill that have bingo.”

Ervin and Spears say the game not only gives them something to do but also close.

“It’s right here in town for us. I mean, I live 3 minutes away,” Ervin said. “No more driving out of the county to have some fun.”

You can come to enjoy a game of bingo every Thursday night in Chester at the Event Center at 125 Main Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6 p.m.