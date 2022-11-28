ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks.

Deputies sent to a home in Orangeburg on Thanksgiving found the mother dead, but no sign of Aspen Jeter, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.

Someone called police asking to check on the woman because she had not been seen in weeks.

The Coroner’s Office is still investigating the woman’s death and has not released her name or how he died.

Deputies continue to look for the missing child and are asking anyone who thinks they might have information to call them.