COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – White House hopeful Chris Christie will hold a town hall in Columbia on Friday.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) filed paperwork in June to run for president as he looks to take on former President Trump for a second time in 2024.

Christie’s campaign will hold a town hall in Columbia where Christie will take questions from the audience.

The event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. June 21 at Senate’s End located at 300 Senate Street.