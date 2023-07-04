TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A place of comfort and familiarity is now unrecognizable for members of the Taylors community.

“I’ve made that trip north on Highway 101 to do a funeral and I’ve done it on many occasions, but when I turned north on Highway 101 today I knew I was going to another funeral,” said David Boyter, a former pastor at Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Sunday night, multiple fire departments spent hours putting out flames that engulfed the Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Mitchell Henderson was a member of the church for 7 years. He said he was the first one there when it caught fire, and said it was hard to watch.

“We get here before the fire departments did and it was pretty intense and it just got to getting intenser and intenser,” said Henderson.

When he made the trip back this morning to see the damage, he was greeted by many familiar faces, those who would sit in the pews beside him each week. One of those faces being 88-year-old Ken Waters.

“I remember when I was 12 years old, and I’m just 88 now, so I’ve been a member ever since,” said Waters.

Church members reflect on history, suspect lightning strike

Among the others reminiscing on memories from the church was David Boyter, a former pastor.

“This church stands out just simply because when I went in this front door, people would be waiting to see me and I was delighted to see them and they were good people and there’s things like that you’ll never forget,” said Boyter.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause yet but powerful storms were rolling through the area at the time the church caught on fire. Church members suspect it might have been a lightning strike.

Like the many lessons that were learned inside the church, community residents said learning how to stay positive will just be another one of those lessons.

“We’re not going to let it hold us back, we are going to put it in the rearview mirror and think positive about it,” said Henderson.

Church members said services will still be held this week, just inside the Sunday School building next door.