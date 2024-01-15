UPDATE: Marshal has been found and is back home at Seneca Fire Department.

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Seneca Fire Department is calling on the community to help find their missing mascot, “Marshal”.

He is a medium-sized mixed breed that is black, brown and has a white patch on his chest.

About four months ago, the fire department accepted a stray into their station.

They said someone saw him wandering the street.

“They just thought the fire station would be a good place to drop him off,” said Fire Chief Charles Caudill.

Afterwards, the fire department worked hard to try to find the owner but was unsuccessful.

“We took him in. We already feed a number of animals in the neighborhood that come by,” said Caudill.

The fire department decided to name him “Marshal”. He was once a stray, but has now become like family.

Marshal, of the City of Seneca Fire Department, took off on Wednesday night. (Photo/City of Seneca Fire Department)

“He just kind of fit right into the fire station. We bought him a fire department vest and he started riding the trucks on calls. We call him an emotional support animal in the fire station. Just became a pretty good pet to have around the fire house,” said Caudill.

Caudill said Marshall ran out the back door of the fire station Wednesday night.

“We had left to go on a call and he’ll chase and kind of come out the door and chase you out to the fire truck but he normally stays in the building and at some point he got out yesterday and took off running after something and he just hadn’t been able to find him since. We had taken his vest off of him and his collar because it was getting late in the day so he’s not wearing a collar or a vest on him right now,” said Caudill.

For the last 24 hours, the fire department has gotten several calls about the possible Marshal sightings.

“We had somebody that saw our post and actually came up here with a drone with a heat signature on it. They came up here to put the drone up in the air to try to see if they could get a thermal image on him and we couldn’t pick anything up from last night around midnight,” said Caudill.

Caudill says Marshal is friendly and approachable.

“He will come up to almost everybody. He’s not scared of really anybody, very friendly dog so if you happen to see him or get him just call us and we will run by and pick him up and bring him back up here. We would love to try to get him back,” said Caudill.

If you happen to see Marshal and would like to contact the fire department, click here.