CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard rescued six men after a boater radioed for help Sunday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the Coast Guard, crews responded to a radio channel report that a boat 15 miles offshore began taking on water.

USCG Sector Charleston and an Air Station Savannah aircrew were dispatched to the scene at 6:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews deployed a crewmember and dewatering pump that kept the 39-foot boat afloat until it moored at the Safe Harbor City Boatyard.

All six boaters were rescued and no medical concerns were reported.

“The mariners were prepared by having a VHF-FM radio onboard to provide us an exact location to find them,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Frank Marrano, Coast Guard Station Charleston said.