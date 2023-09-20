COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina officials said they have secured a supply of a drug for lethal injections. The news, which came out Tuesday, came as a bit of a shock to those for and against the death penalty in the state.

One of the cases that could be up for further consideration on lethal injection involves Gary Terry, a man who admitted to killing Urai Jackson in Lexington County, S.C., back in 1994.

“My mom was an immigrant, I was a child of the Vietnam War,” said Samantha Leitner, Jackson’s daughter. “We came here when I was a year and a half old.”

Leitner said Jackson became a single mom, supporting herself and her children.

“She was a very good mom,” said Leitner. “What very little we had, we made it work.”

Jackson’s death was gruesome, and Leitner noted that there were a number of aggravating factors in the case that led to Terry being put on death row.

“There were things that he did ahead of time and afterwards that showed premeditation and motivation,” said Leitner.

For nearly 30 years, there has been a wait on that execution.

Justice, as they say, is deliberate, and Terry has exhausted all of his appeals on the case.

Also, since 2011, South Carolina has not executed anyone due to their supply of the drug running out and issues getting a new supply.

Earlier this year, the state passed a new law protecting the identities of the suppliers of the drugs, but state officials noted they sought the drugs from hundreds of manufacturers before securing their supply.

“We were extremely surprised when the Governor’s office put out a press release saying they had acquired those legal injection drugs and that they were ‘ready to administer justice’, as the Governor called it,” said Hillary Taylor, with South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

“South Carolina has executed people who were innocent of the crimes that were committed. Do you trust the state is going to do it without fault?” said Taylor.

Taylor noted that there is more nuance to the conversation now than just being for or against the death penalty. She noted the need for change—specifically, for better victims’ family services and addressing violence reduction early on.

“Systemic change is the way we need to move forward to curb violence when it happens,” said Taylor.

Leitner agreed with Taylor but noted that circumstances need to be taken into account and specifically noted her mother’s case.

“It’s hard to believe you can take a person’s life on a clinical ground,” said Leithern “To them, I say look at the crime. Does this crime have enough aggravating circumstances?”

Gary Terry remains on death row but has sought relief from execution on the grounds that he has an intellectual disability. Leitner said a court date is set for next month to determine a step forward on the case, which could determine whether Terry gets executed.

“Hopefully, I’m not waiting another 30 years for him to be put to death,” said Leitner.