SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into the water near the Socastee swing bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Demeatrius Chandler Jr., 23, of Myrtle Beach, was killed in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Chandler Jr. was traveling west on Dick Pond Road when his vehicle ran off the road to the left and hit the bridge before crashing into the water, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:39 a.m.