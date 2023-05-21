(WSPA) – A cow from Tennessee tested positive for atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), known commonly as mad cow disease, at a beef processing plant in South Carolina.

According to Clemson University, the cow showed symptoms of the disease when it arrived at the plant and was euthanized.

Samples were sent for testing which confirmed that the cow had BSE.

“This was an isolated case that occurred,” said South Carolina State Veterinarian Michael Neault. “The United States has a robust system of safeguards designed to protect human and animal health against BSE. Those safeguards were successful and prevented entry into the public and animal food supply systems.”

BSE is not contagious and has two types – classical and atypical. Classical BSE is primarily caused by contaminated feed while atypical is rare and happens spontaneously, according to the FDA.

This was the seventh confirmed case of BSE in the United States. The first was a classical case which was a cow imported from Canada while the remaining cases were all atypical, according to Clemson University.