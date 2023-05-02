MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The lead singer for the band Crazy Town was recently arrested by Myrtle Beach police on a DUI charge, according to a police report.

Seth Brooks Binzer was arrested on April 25 after Myrtle Beach police dispatch got a call about someone who was falling asleep behind the wheel of a car at a red light in the area of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway, the report said. “The caller also said the car was “having trouble staying in its lane of travel.”

A short time earlier, at about 1:30 p.m., North Myrtle Beach police had alerted Myrtle Beach authorities about a black SUV with California license plates that was “all over the road” and traveling into the city limits, the report said.

Binzer was alone in the vehicle when he was pulled over, the report said. He had “very lethargic movement and slurred speech” at the time.

Binzer, who goes by the stage name Shifty Shellshock, performed with Crazy Town on April 23 at the Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill on Fantasy Harbor Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.