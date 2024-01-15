SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after crews responded to a grass fire in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

Fire Marshal for Holly Springs Fire Department, Tyler Clark-Martin said that multiple fire agencies helped contain a 20-acre brush fire in Lyman, “this being 20 acres this is a very substantial brush fire for our area.”

Firefighters said they were called to Lyman Lake Road around 1:30 PM.

“The first due engine company that arrived on scene advised that they had a large brush fire that was rapidly spreading; they went ahead and called for two additional brush trucks and the South Carolina Forest Service to respond a dozer,” Martin said.

Nexatar’s 7NEWS crew captured photos of the grass area following the large fire.

The fire was in a field behind around 30 homes.

“The field was mostly made up of hay, the wind was pretty breezy so when they arrived on scene, they had a large wind driven fire running through hay with multiple residential exposures.”

Firefighters say they were able to keep property damage to a minimum, “they took defensive positions on the houses to try to protect as much property as they could, lucky we did not have any damage to any property besides one fence,” Marin added. “At the closest point was about 70 feet away from a residence so our crews on scene, everyone who responded did an amazing job at protecting property.”

Crews say within roughly an hour they had the fire 100 percent contained, “we used multiple brush trucks to get into the field and start suppressing the fire lines and we used ATVs from two agencies to get further into the more rugged terrain.”

Firefighters say the biggest challenge was the weather.

“It was a large fire and that was impart to we did just have a bunch of rain but because of all the wind it has dried everything backout we are not in peak season, so a lot of this hay is dead it is all dead the wind mixed with the dry fuel made it a very fast-moving fire,” Martin said.

South Carolina Forestry Service will be investigating the cause of the fire.