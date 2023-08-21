GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) — A search for a missing boater along the Black River is underway in Georgetown County, and a person has been charged with a felony in connection with the incident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The driver of the boat, Kevon Jharique Dorsey, 21, of Andrews, has been charged with felony boating under the influence, SCDNR said.
SCDNR said just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock and one person went overboard.
Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here