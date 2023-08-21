GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) — A search for a missing boater along the Black River is underway in Georgetown County, and a person has been charged with a felony in connection with the incident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The driver of the boat, Kevon Jharique Dorsey, 21, of Andrews, has been charged with felony boating under the influence, SCDNR said.

Our officers and dive team are searching for a missing boater on the Black River in Georgetown County near Brown’s Ferry Landing. On Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock and one person went overboard. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/meE6C3bhkC — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) August 20, 2023

SCDNR said just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a boat carrying five people swerved to miss a dock and one person went overboard.