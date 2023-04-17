DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County deputy accidentally fired his weapon April 11 while responding to a suspicious person, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was responding to a call for a suspicious person walking around a business with a flashlight in Lamar, and the weapon was accidentally fired while the deputy was trying to enter the business, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy involved has been disciplined, according to the sheriff’s office.

News13 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request about the incident on Friday.