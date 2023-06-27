MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on a sub-sea cable landing station that will make Myrtle Beach and the state of South Carolina a hub for internet traffic around the world is in full swing.

Crews broke ground on the DC Blox project in the Market Common eight months ago, and Phase 1 is already completed. Already, two clients — Google and a subsidiary of Facebook parent Meta — have begun pulling their cables through the ocean.

The landing station provides connectivity to businesses in growing markets by anchoring sub-sea cable systems that connect the Grand Strand coastal area to other continents.

Bill Thomson, vice president of marketing and project management for DC Blox, said the Myrtle Beach location is a novelty for the company.

“Cable landing stations, generally speaking, are located more in the northern part on the east coast,” he said. “So the fact that we’ve got this location in Myrtle Beach is very unique, and it provides for the big communications providers and tech companies that are laying subsea. Cable provides what they consider diverse routes.”

In the early stages of the project, beachgoers noticed some unique bubbling in the ocean off the shore of Myrtle Beach State Park and wondered what was going on. It turns out, DC Blox was clearing underwater “bore” pipes that house the cable.

“Now, it’s time for the next step,” Thomson said.

“Google Firmina cable will be landing soon,” he said. “Our job is to build the cable landing station. Their job is to pull that subsea cable in. If you keep your eyes peeled over the next, month or two, our guess is you might start seeing some ships floating out there and some buoys.”

DC Blox also recently announced its second sub-sea cable in Horry County. It belongs to Edge Cable Holdings USA, a subsidiary of Meta, and will connect Myrtle Beach to Spain.

Thomson said the project will help Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand in many ways.

“Myrtle Beach has been trying for some period of time to bring in industry outside of tourism, right? Thomson said. “Other communications providers will come into the cable landing station, and they’ll invest locally and hire people to be able to manage those services. It is effectively the start of what we’ll call the technology opportunity in the Myrtle Beach area.”

DC Blox has already begun construction on Phase 2 of the project, which includes additional data halls to house even more substation cables, Thomson said.