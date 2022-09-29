SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials.

Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments.

Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call.

“First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the next building and civilians in the front yard with burn injuries,” Town of Summerville officials said.

Over 50 firefighters from Summerville Fire and North Charleston Fire departments along with Dorchester County responded to the scene, taking about three hours to control the blaze.

Officials said two people were found dead in the fire and four others were transported with injuries. There were also three Summerville police officers transported but later released.

“More than 30 living units were uninhabitable and it’s unknown how many people have been displaced at this time,” officials said.

American Red Cross is assisting occupants at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.