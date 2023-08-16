CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Democratic candidate for president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is bringing his campaign to the Palmetto State this week.

Kennedy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination over President Biden, will kick off his multi-day campaign swing through South Carolina with a town hall event in Charleston Wednesday evening.

According to campaign officials, Kennedy is expected to deliver a “message of economic hope” as he addresses rising food and energy costs, credit card debt, and how to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

This will mark Kennedy’s first visit to the early-voting state since launching his longshot presidential bid in April.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at The Wonderer, 1705 Meeting Street Road.